U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,611,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,802,000 after purchasing an additional 587,696 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,217 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,721,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,779,000 after acquiring an additional 32,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,158,000 after purchasing an additional 635,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,374.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,720,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,700 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $25.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.97.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

