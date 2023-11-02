U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,497 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 37,256 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 416.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $72.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

