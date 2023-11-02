U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 4.99% of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April in the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April in the second quarter valued at about $690,000.

Shares of BATS:APRJ opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75.

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (APRJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys APRJ was launched on Apr 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

