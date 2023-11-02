Larson Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,256 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.4% during the second quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $56.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.32. The company has a market cap of $98.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

