Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $620,000 Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Block by 885.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 124.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 222.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $190,314.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,033,542.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,696.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,326 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.11 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Block in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

