Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 29.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $6,911,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 78.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 57,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 241.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,170,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,577,000 after buying an additional 827,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $49.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.62. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $83.12.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Information Services

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.