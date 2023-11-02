Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 2,053 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,233 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,986,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,998,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,302,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $693,747,000 after acquiring an additional 227,602 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,459,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,165,000 after acquiring an additional 407,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,489,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $43.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.