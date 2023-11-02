Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 66 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walter Public Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 86,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total value of $1,827,007.26. Following the transaction, the president now owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,525,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total value of $4,680,560.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,082 shares in the company, valued at $8,619,660.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total value of $1,827,007.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,525,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,035 shares of company stock worth $34,423,247. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $170.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.03 and its 200-day moving average is $167.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $189.69.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

