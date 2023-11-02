PFG Investments LLC Sells 344 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CF. Bank of America upped their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $79.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $112.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day moving average of $75.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.