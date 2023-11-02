Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,430 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WM. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $164.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $173.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

