Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $4.17 Million Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,890 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of HealthEquity worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 34.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,712,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,071,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 39.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,592,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,492,000 after buying an additional 454,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 117.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 617,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,256,000 after buying an additional 333,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,017.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,255.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,144 shares of company stock worth $4,622,991. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ HQY opened at $68.10 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 454.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.82.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.89 million. Equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

