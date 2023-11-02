Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,976 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of Targa Resources worth $38,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,748,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,367,710,000 after acquiring an additional 348,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after acquiring an additional 421,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,675,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $340,286,000 after acquiring an additional 81,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $84.15 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 2.27.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. Mizuho raised their price target on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.09.

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $218,323.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,804. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

