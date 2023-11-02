ITT Inc. (ITT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

ITT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. ITT has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ITT to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

ITT stock opened at $93.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. ITT has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $103.96.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. ITT had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ITT will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.43.

In other ITT news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $405,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

