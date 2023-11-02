Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 563.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 134.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 222.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.71%.

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

