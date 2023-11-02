Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 824 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after acquiring an additional 204,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $34.84 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $365,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

