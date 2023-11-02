Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,409 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in Best Buy by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 156,954 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after buying an additional 97,443 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Best Buy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 293,792 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $22,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,514 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $65.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.07 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.95.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.34%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

