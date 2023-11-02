Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.44 Million Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Seagen by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 61.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $214.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.31. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $217.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $99,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,970,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,601.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at $10,584,088.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,107 shares of company stock worth $4,776,488. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

