NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $26.84, but opened at $28.02. NexPoint Residential Trust shares last traded at $27.02, with a volume of 5,556 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.67%.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NXRT shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $690.78 million, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,642,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,143,000 after purchasing an additional 260,893 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,670,000 after acquiring an additional 29,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,723,000 after acquiring an additional 100,430 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,027 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.