U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 60,825 First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FPEI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 86.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPEI opened at $16.62 on Thursday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

