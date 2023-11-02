Choreo LLC Has $263,000 Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $35,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $61.37 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.52.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.76.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

