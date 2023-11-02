CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,144,000 after buying an additional 255,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,322,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,280,000 after buying an additional 127,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $1,721,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $178.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of -435.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.93. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $191.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.55.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.64.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

