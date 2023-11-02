Choreo LLC Invests $208,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 563 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $390.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $407.91 and a 200 day moving average of $371.94. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.62 and a fifty-two week high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

