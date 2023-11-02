Choreo LLC Purchases New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Bank of America decreased their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $39.60 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

