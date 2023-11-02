U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 42,124 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,124 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.40% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 135,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $89,112,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 414,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 47,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PSCE opened at $53.60 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $59.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.3615 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

