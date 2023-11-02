U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 278 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 3.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $210.37 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.10. The firm has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.00.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

