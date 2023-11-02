Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Holdings Lowered by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,396,000 after purchasing an additional 56,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 684.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $16,193,497.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,451,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,733,089.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $16,193,497.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,451,851 shares in the company, valued at $212,733,089.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $213,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 667,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,986,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,055,115 shares of company stock valued at $31,408,586 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Unity Software

Unity Software Stock Down 1.2 %

U stock opened at $25.07 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $533.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.80 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.