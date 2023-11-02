U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 23,032 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 0.7% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 45,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.7 %

BATS:BSEP opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.74.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

