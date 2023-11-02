42,706 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth about $88,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ SQQQ opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.324 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

