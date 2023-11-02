U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.04. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

