Choreo LLC Has $349,000 Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Choreo LLC grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Cummins by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cummins Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CMI opened at $218.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.65. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

