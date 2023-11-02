Choreo LLC Sells 5,687 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNOV. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

PNOV opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.30.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

