Choreo LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.07.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $82.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.03. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

