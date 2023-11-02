Choreo LLC Invests $232,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PRU opened at $91.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.96. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRU

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.