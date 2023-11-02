Choreo LLC Takes Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,428 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 118.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 99.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 91.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $16.13 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 200.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIVN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $79,143.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.