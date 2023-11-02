Choreo LLC Has $320,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 91.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $65.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.75. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

