Choreo LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15,813.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,068,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,055,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,481,000 after buying an additional 55,820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 563,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,722,000 after buying an additional 33,396 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after buying an additional 42,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 205,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,199,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $147.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.09. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.60 and a 52 week high of $161.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

