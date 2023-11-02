Choreo LLC Cuts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Choreo LLC cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,613,860,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SLB opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.68. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $355,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,717,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,966 shares of company stock worth $6,899,372. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLB. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

