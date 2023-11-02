Choreo LLC Invests $272,000 in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,121 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,133,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,474,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,273 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,535,000. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,114,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of EWZ opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.85. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $34.59.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

