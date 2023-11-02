Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,064 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned about 0.07% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 738.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 642.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Marin Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of BMRC opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.