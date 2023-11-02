Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,952,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,564,000 after buying an additional 239,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after buying an additional 3,803,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,093,000 after buying an additional 64,443 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,682,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,688,000 after buying an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,252,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEG. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:LEG opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $38.55.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.20%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

