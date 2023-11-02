EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 46 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 539 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTX opened at $369.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $354.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $282.21 and a one year high of $375.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total value of $2,109,235.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,603 shares in the company, valued at $15,155,069.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total transaction of $2,109,235.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,155,069.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,815 shares of company stock worth $12,274,351 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

