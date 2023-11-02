Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 1,096 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total value of $2,490,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,043,414.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total value of $177,368.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total transaction of $2,490,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,043,414.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,984 shares of company stock worth $63,945,297. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $424.00 to $471.00 in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB

MongoDB Stock Down 1.6 %

MDB stock opened at $339.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.08. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $439.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.