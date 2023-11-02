Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 552 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $456.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $467.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $328.20 and a 12 month high of $595.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.34%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.54, for a total value of $2,008,750.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,379,026.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $1,972,981.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 184,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,354,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.54, for a total transaction of $2,008,750.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,379,026.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,759 shares of company stock worth $12,989,445. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

