EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 760 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.68.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $41.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $59.10.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

