Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 11,047 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,047 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 64.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

Edison International Trading Up 1.5 %

EIX stock opened at $63.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.80. Edison International has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

