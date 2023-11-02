Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,399 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Garmin by 188.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,845,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $287,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 108.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,573,000 after acquiring an additional 970,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 195.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $113.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $82.57 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.97 and its 200 day moving average is $104.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at $512,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GRMN. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

