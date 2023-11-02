Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 2,298 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby purchased 14,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Articles

