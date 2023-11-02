EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,574 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 311.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $49,982.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $49,982.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,101 shares of company stock worth $160,704. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BXMT shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.40. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.28%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 217.54%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

