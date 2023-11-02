iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Position Lessened by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.04. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $116.93.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

