Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.0 %

Fiserv stock opened at $114.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.96.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

